Kevin Cash reveals what he said to get ejected after Randy Arozarena drama

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash revealed what he said to the umpires that resulted in his ejection during his team’s 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena took Yankees starter Jhony Brito deep in the bottom of the first inning to put Tampa Bay up 1-0. As he was rounding the bases, Arozarena came to a full stop after crossing third and posed.

Randy Arozarena launched a bomb in the first inning against the Yankees tonight. Rounding the bases, he stopped at third and did this. Next two plate appearances? He got plunked. pic.twitter.com/gPBRupAJxJ — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 6, 2023

The Yankees did not seem to appreciate Arozarena’s celebratory antics. When Arozarena came up in the bottom of the third, Brito plunked him.

Then in the fifth, relief pitcher Albert Abreu hit Arozarena with a pitch, which upset the Rays outfielder. Cash came out to complain that the Yankees were throwing at Arozarena intentionally.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has been ejected after both teams received warnings after Randy Arozarena was HBP in his 2nd consecutive plate appearance. (via @BallyRays)pic.twitter.com/IvkPuEAFNI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 6, 2023

Abreu was warned, while Cash ended up ejected.

After the game, Cash was asked what first base umpire Lance Barksdale said to him about the situation.

“[Barksdale] said that half the crew did not feel that it was intentional. I said I didn’t give a s— what half the crew said,” Cash said.

That apparently was enough to get Cash tossed.

One has to wonder whether Arozarena will continue to do his pose after home runs if it’s going to result in him being hit a few times. Or maybe the Yankees pitchers just happened to miss their targets inside and hit the slugger unintentionally. Let’s ask Cash what he thinks.