Kevin Kiermaier admits he did not expect to return to Blue Jays

When Kevin Kiermaier agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays, the veteran outfielder surprised even himself.

The 33-year-old outfielder returned to Toronto even though he “never thought I’d play on turf again.” In the end, Kiermaier decided to re-sign with the Blue Jays — and home games on the artificial field at Rogers Centre — because the experience both he and his family had were too good to ignore.

“When our season ended last year, I never completely closed the door even though turf was not a priority for me by any means,” Kiermaier said, via Jon Morosi of MLB.com. “The whole time, I said, ‘There’s no way I could [find] a more talented team.’ We pitch. We play defense. We’ve got guys who hit.

“It’s too much fun. I love these guys in here. That’s what brought me back, honestly. And Toronto treated me like a king last year. As a player, you want to feel appreciated. … My wife was crying her eyes out when we left last year. She didn’t want to leave. My kids loved it. They talk about the CN Tower all the time. They can’t wait to go back.”

Kiermaier has long been vocal about his desire to play on natural grass. He spent the first ten years of his career playing at Tropicana Field with the Tampa Bay Rays, and as a center fielder known for his defense, he admitted that the turf took a toll on him. He settled for playing with Toronto in 2023, but it was meant to be a one-year commitment.

Kiermaier wound up winning his fourth career Gold Glove and playing a key role on a playoff team. He may want to play on grass, but the situation in Toronto wound up being too good for him to pass up.