Kevin Kiermaier could be next Rays player to be traded

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a blockbuster trade on Sunday night when they sent former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres, and that may not be the only big deal they make this winter.

With Snell now headed to San Diego, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the Rays have now placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block.

Kiermaier is a career .248 hitter who is known mostly for his fantastic defense. The 30-year-old has won three Gold Glove Awards and made it clear he felt he was overlooked for a fourth last season. Though, his hitting over the past three seasons has left a lot to be desired.

Kiermaier batted .217 with three home runs, 22 RBI and an ops of .683 in 49 games last season. His batting average is just .221 over the past three years, so any team that acquired him would likely be in desperate need of a defensive outfielder.

The Rays tend to keep low payrolls, which is likely the main reason they traded Snell. Kiermaier signed a six-year, $53.5 million contract with Tampa Bay back in 2017. That was one of the biggest contracts in franchise history. He is owed more than $10 million each of the next three seasons, so it’s not a shock the Rays are looking to move him.