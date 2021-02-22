Kevin Mather resigns at president and CEO of Mariners

The Seattle Mariners issued a statement on Monday announcing that Kevin Mather has resigned as president and CEO of the organization.

Mather’s resignation comes a day after a video of his controversial comments about the team went viral. Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said Monday that he is “extremely disappointed” and reiterated that Mather’s views do not represent those of the organization.

Stanton says he will serve as president and CEO until a successor is chosen.

Mather gave inside information about the Mariners during a video chat with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5. The video, which was not uploaded to YouTube until Sunday, featured him discussing Seattle’s financial situation, contract talks with various players, and short and long-term plans for many of the team’s prospects.

Mather ended up getting one of the team’s player’s name wrong; saying a prospect wouldn’t be called up this year and that the prospect’s English wasn’t great; divulging plans about Kyle Seager; and saying that he didn’t like paying a salary for one of the team’s former pitcher’s translators.

He issued an apology (read it here), but it was obviously too late.