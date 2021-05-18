 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 17, 2021

Kevin Pillar was so bloody after being hit the grounds crew needed to clean it up

May 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kevin Pillar hit nose

Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a pitch on Monday night that did some damage.

The New York Mets centerfielder was batting in the top of the 7th inning with his team leading the Atlanta Braves 1-0. Reliever Jacob Webb was trying to throw a pitch high but missed badly inside and hit Pillar in the face.

Pillar went down immediately and blood came spouting out of his nose.

Pillar was able to get up and walk off the field on his own. But there was so much blood around the batter’s box that the game was paused so the grounds crew could clean it all up.

Pillar is in his first season with the Mets and struggling somewhat at the plate, batting .247 with a .661 OPS. Now he will have to shake off this incident.

Webb won’t have an easy time either. The Braves reliever seemed mentally shaken after the hit by pitch and was removed from the game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus