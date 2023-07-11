Kid gets nailed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. line drive during Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby on Monday in Seattle produced many fun and memorable moments, but there was one very concerning moment late in the competition.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the competition, beating Randy Arozarena in the finals. During the final round, one of the line drives struck by Vlad Jr. hit a fielder in the head.

Here’s zoomed in slow motion edit I hope the kid is okay pic.twitter.com/VFW8SFZmZU — blue star 812 (@bluestar812) July 11, 2023

Kids are allowed to be on the field to shag balls during the Home Run Derby, but that can be a dangerous proposition. The kid in question misjudged where Guerrero’s ball was going and got hit in the head.

There was no report as of the time this article was published regarding the kid’s condition. But from what we saw on TV, that did not look good.