 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 10, 2023

Kid gets nailed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. line drive during Home Run Derby

July 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

A kid on the ground in the outfield

The Home Run Derby on Monday in Seattle produced many fun and memorable moments, but there was one very concerning moment late in the competition.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the competition, beating Randy Arozarena in the finals. During the final round, one of the line drives struck by Vlad Jr. hit a fielder in the head.

Kids are allowed to be on the field to shag balls during the Home Run Derby, but that can be a dangerous proposition. The kid in question misjudged where Guerrero’s ball was going and got hit in the head.

There was no report as of the time this article was published regarding the kid’s condition. But from what we saw on TV, that did not look good.

Article Tags

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus