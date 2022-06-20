Klay Thompson’s brother traded to new MLB team

Klay Thompson got to celebrate his Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship during a championship parade on Monday. The same day, his brother Trayce got to celebrate getting a new opportunity in MLB.

Trayce is being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers are looking for some help in the outfield while Mookie Betts is out.

The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source. Thompson gives the Dodgers a RHH outfielder in Mookie Betts’s absence. @juanctoribio was on it. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) June 20, 2022

Trayce, 31, has seen time in the majors with five different teams since 2015. Each one of his stints on an MLB roster has been brief.

Originally a second-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2009, Trayce’s best MLB season came when he played 44 games for the White Sox in 2015. He batted .295 with an .896 OPS. He failed to replicate that success in future stints. In 222 career major league games, Thompson has batted just .205, which explains why he has failed to consistently stick in the bigs.

Thompson went just 1-for-14 (.071) in six games with the San Diego Padres this year. But he has hit 17 home runs over 41 Triple-A this season, which apparently has inspired the Dodgers.

Thompson has previously spent time with the Dodgers during his career. He was with them in 2016 and 2017, playing in 107 games with the team over the two seasons.