Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened.

Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.

That’s the emotional side of trade deadline day. Bryant will likely be pleased that he’s going to a contender in the Giants and will have a chance to play meaningful games. However, Bryant has only played for one organization in his MLB career, and he won a World Series with the Cubs.

The 29-year-old Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs this season. He’ll join a Giants team that leads the NL West by three games.