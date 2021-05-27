Kyle Hendricks describes how Cubs felt about awesome Javy Baez play

Javier Baez stole a run for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday on a play that we almost certainly will not see duplicated this season and potentially beyond. As you might expect, starting pitcher Kyle Kendricks loved it.

Kendricks, who pitched seven strong innings and got the win for Chicago over the Pittsburgh Pirates, was asked about Baez’s crazy rundown play after the game. He said Cubs players loved it and don’t expect to ever see it again.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t think you’ll ever see it again,” Hendricks said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “The dugout was just losing it. They couldn’t believe what they just saw with their eyes. Guys were going crazy.”

Baez hit what looked like a routine, inning-ending ground ball with two outs in the top of the third. The throw to first was slightly off-target, which pulled Pirates first baseman Will Craig off the bag. Craig went to apply the tag to Baez, but Baez began sprinting in the other direction. He got caught in a rundown and allowed a run to score.

You can see the play below:

The play actually led to two runs for the Cubs, as Baez scored on a single in the next at-bat.

We’re used to Baez applying awesome tags to runners (here’s one example), but his play on Thursday was a thing of beauty for Chicago. The Pirates? Not so much. Starting pitchers will take run support any way it comes, which is why Hendricks appreciated the play so much.