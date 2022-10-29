Surprising player earns free Taco Bell tacos for America in World Series

A surprising player helped America cash in on free tacos.

Kyle Schwarber stole second base during the top of the 7th inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night between his Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. His stolen base was the first of the series, and it helped participants cash in on Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

There it is, FREE TACOS! Thank you, Schwarby 🙏🌮 pic.twitter.com/BPCkrpry51 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Taco Bell has been holding its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion every year since 2015 (and three times before that).

Perhaps a good omen for the Phillies, teams who helped America cash in on the Taco Bell promotion are 8-2 in the World Series.

Schwarber, 29, is known for his power hitting much more than his speed. Prior to this year with the Phillies, he had never stolen more than 4 bases in a season. This year, he had 10 stolen bases in the regular season.

Though Schwarber has proven this season that he can swipe a bag when asked, there were 7 other players involved in this year’s World Series who had more stolen bases in the regular season than him. Had Kyle Tucker or Jean Segura stolen the first bag, nobody would have been surprised. But a guy with just 22 stolen bases in eight MLB seasons swiping the first bag of the World Series is a surprise.