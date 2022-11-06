 Skip to main content
Even Kyle Schwarber thought Framber Valdez struck him out in Game 6

November 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kyle Schwarber walks

Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale had a somewhat embarrassing moment to start Game 6 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Kyle Schwarber led off the game for the Phillies against Valdez. He checked his swing on a 1-1 pitch, and on an appeal, third base umpire Dan Iassogna said Schwarber went.

The next pitch, Valdez threw Schwarber a pitch up and in that looked like a strike. Even Schwarber thought he had been struck out and took a few steps towards the dugout. But Barksdale called it a ball.

Was Barksdale giving Schwarber a makeup call for the check swing a pitch earlier? If not, then he missed that strike call.

Schwarber was able to work a walk but was quickly erased on a double play on the first pitch to Rhys Hoskins.

Still, that kind of a miss is not what you want to see by an umpire in the World Series, especially after Pat Hoberg set the bar so high.

