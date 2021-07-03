 Skip to main content
Kyle Schwarber suffers apparent hamstring injury

July 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Baseball’s hottest hitter got a tough break Friday when he suffered an apparent hamstring injury while running the bases.

Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber pulled up rounding first on a single Friday and left the game. He appeared to be in serious pain as he headed into the tunnel, and was not putting much weight on his right leg.

Schwarber’s injury comes amid the hottest stretch of his career. He hit 16 home runs in 27 games in the month of June, and had just been named NL Player of the Month earlier Friday.

Injuries have been an ongoing issue for the Nationals all year. They’ve managed to climb back to second in the NL East in spite of it, but Schwarber’s injury will really test their depth if he’s out for a while.

