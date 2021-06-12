 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 11, 2021

Video: Here is the pitch where Max Scherzer got hurt

June 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Max Scherzer leaves

Max Scherzer has been enjoying another standout season for the Washington Nationals, but there was a concern on Friday.

Scherzer left his start against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He seemed to injure his leg on a pitch to the second batter of the game.

Scherzer tried to throw a warmup pitch, but it didn’t go well.

Scherzer is 5-4 with a 2.22 ERA. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has 104 strikeouts in 77 innings this season.

Scherzer said after the game that he is day-to-day with a groin injury.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus