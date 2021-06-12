Video: Here is the pitch where Max Scherzer got hurt

Max Scherzer has been enjoying another standout season for the Washington Nationals, but there was a concern on Friday.

Scherzer left his start against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He seemed to injure his leg on a pitch to the second batter of the game.

Max Scherzer leaves the game with what seems like a leg injury pic.twitter.com/pfNbYcDm3L — OPT (@OnePursuitTakes) June 11, 2021

Scherzer tried to throw a warmup pitch, but it didn’t go well.

Not sure what happened but Max Scherzer has left this one early. pic.twitter.com/Bas81EL1C0 — Justin Groc (@jgroc) June 11, 2021

Scherzer is 5-4 with a 2.22 ERA. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has 104 strikeouts in 77 innings this season.

Scherzer said after the game that he is day-to-day with a groin injury.