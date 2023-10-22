 Skip to main content
Kyle Schwarber blasts one of longest HRs in Statcast history during Game 5 win

October 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kyle Schwarber hitting a home run

Kyle Schwarber treated the viewing public to one heck of a Schwarbomb on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger Schwarber played a starring role in his team’s victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the NLCS. Schwarber had a Godzilla moment in the sixth inning when he sent a 2-0 Zac Gallen knucklecurve to the nitrogen-encrusted moon system of Pluto. The two-time All-Star smoked the ball 461 feet into the desert night, so far in fact that it landed beyond the famous pool in right-center at Chase Field.

Take a look at the awe-inspiring moment.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that was the fifth-longest postseason homer in the Statcast era. Schwarber is also responsible for another dinger in that top five (his 488-foot hydrogen bomb off Yu Darvish in last year’s NLCS).

Powered by the likes of Schwarber and also Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto (both of whom smacked home runs of their own), the Phillies downed the Dbacks 6-1. They now carry a 3-2 series lead as the NLCS switches back to Philly, and Schwarber’s blunt-force bat (which has produced some other massive moments this series) has been a major part of it.

Kyle SchwarberMLB Playoffs 2023
