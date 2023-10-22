Kyle Schwarber blasts one of longest HRs in Statcast history during Game 5 win

Kyle Schwarber treated the viewing public to one heck of a Schwarbomb on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger Schwarber played a starring role in his team’s victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the NLCS. Schwarber had a Godzilla moment in the sixth inning when he sent a 2-0 Zac Gallen knucklecurve to the nitrogen-encrusted moon system of Pluto. The two-time All-Star smoked the ball 461 feet into the desert night, so far in fact that it landed beyond the famous pool in right-center at Chase Field.

Take a look at the awe-inspiring moment.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that was the fifth-longest postseason homer in the Statcast era. Schwarber is also responsible for another dinger in that top five (his 488-foot hydrogen bomb off Yu Darvish in last year’s NLCS).

Kyle Schwarber’s 461 ft HR is the 5th-longest postseason HR under Statcast he's the only player with 2 of that top 5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2023

Powered by the likes of Schwarber and also Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto (both of whom smacked home runs of their own), the Phillies downed the Dbacks 6-1. They now carry a 3-2 series lead as the NLCS switches back to Philly, and Schwarber’s blunt-force bat (which has produced some other massive moments this series) has been a major part of it.