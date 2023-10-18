 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 18, 2023

Eagles player perfectly predicted Kyle Schwarber’s Game 2 home run

October 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kyle Schwarber in Phillies gear

Oct 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) during a team workout for the NLDS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Several members of the Philadelphia Eagles were in attendance for Tuesday’s Phillies playoff game, and one of them flashed some impressive predictive abilities during the game.

Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds, seated alongside running back D’Andre Swift, noted that Kyle Schwarber looked like “he about to do damage” as Schwarber stepped into the box in the bottom of the 3rd of NLCS Game 2. Sure enough, Schwarber homered to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead, and Edmunds took a well-deserved victory lap.

“Boom, I told you,” Edmunds said. “I told you he was about to do that.”

The Phillies already have a 2-0 lead in the NLCS, with Schwarber homering three times in the first two games. Maybe the Diamondbacks have learned their lesson about challenging Philadelphia sports fans: not only are they loud, but they appear to have some predictive powers, too.

Article Tags

Kyle SchwarberMLB Playoffs 2023Philadelphia PhilliesTerrell Edmunds
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus