Eagles player perfectly predicted Kyle Schwarber’s Game 2 home run

Several members of the Philadelphia Eagles were in attendance for Tuesday’s Phillies playoff game, and one of them flashed some impressive predictive abilities during the game.

Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds, seated alongside running back D’Andre Swift, noted that Kyle Schwarber looked like “he about to do damage” as Schwarber stepped into the box in the bottom of the 3rd of NLCS Game 2. Sure enough, Schwarber homered to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead, and Edmunds took a well-deserved victory lap.

“Boom, I told you,” Edmunds said. “I told you he was about to do that.”

The Phillies already have a 2-0 lead in the NLCS, with Schwarber homering three times in the first two games. Maybe the Diamondbacks have learned their lesson about challenging Philadelphia sports fans: not only are they loud, but they appear to have some predictive powers, too.