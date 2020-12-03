Is Kyle Schwarber a target for the Yankees?

The Chicago Cubs on Wednesday made some big roster moves by non-tendering Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora among others. Schwarber is now a free agent, and it is possible the Cubs bring him back. But another team already being mentioned as a possibility for him are the New York Yankees.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman mentioned the possibility of the Yankees going after Schwarber.

Schwarber could fit others as well, especially with DH on the horizon. Indians could be a fit. So could Yanks (with short porch, need for lefties). But don’t rule out a return. Cubs love him on team. https://t.co/ffVU63D73p — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2020

Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay also noted that team executive Brian Cashman is a big Schwarber fan.

Brian Cashman has always liked Schwarber’s game. A lot. https://t.co/kqNZDzX5Cl — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) December 3, 2020

The Yankees showed interest in Schwarber last year but did not acquire him in a trade. Now they will have a chance to sign him.

A left-handed power bat like Schwarber would be well situated to succeed at Yankee Stadium, where they have a short right field. The only issue for the Yanks is they have a crowd with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and possibly Brett Gardner at the outfield and DH spots.

Schwarber batted just .188 in 59 games last season. He’s a career .230 hitter, but his value comes from his power. He smacked a career-high 38 home runs in 2019.

Photo: Arturo Pardavila III/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0