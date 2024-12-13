Kyle Tucker traded from Astros to NL team

The Houston Astros have traded outfielder Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster move.

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a deal to acquire Tucker from the Astros, according to multiple reports. The Astros will receive third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and prospect Cam Smith in the deal.

Kyle Tucker to the Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith is done, pending medicals, sources tell @TheAthletic — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 13, 2024

The prospect of a Tucker trade was not really on the table until very recently, and things came together quickly once the Astros decided to pursue it. The New York Yankees were also heavily involved in talks, particularly after Juan Soto signed with the Mets. Ultimately, the Cubs were the team that got the deal done.

The Cubs just acquired Paredes last season at the trade deadline, and he profiles as a likely replacement if and when Alex Bregman departs the Astros in free agency. Smith, the other major get, was the Cubs’ first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and plays both third base and the outfield.

The Cubs are acquiring an All-Star player in Tucker. For the last four seasons, he has been an above-average hitter and a Gold Glove outfielder. He has hit 30 home runs in a season twice and boasts a .274 career average. Even though injuries impacted him in 2024, he still hit .289 with 23 home runs in just 78 games.

Tucker is entering his last season of team control. If the Cubs want to keep him beyond 2025, they will likely have to hand out a huge contract to make it happen.