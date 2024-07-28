 Skip to main content
Rays trade former All-Star infielder to surprising team

July 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Tampa Bay Rays hat

Sep 6, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of a Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays moved yet another player before the Tuesday trade deadline, but the destination was something of a surprise.

The Rays traded infielder Isaac Paredes to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Christopher Morel and two prospects, according to multiple reports. The two prospects, Ty Johnson and Hunter Biggee, are not highly-ranked in the Cubs’ system.

This is a surprising trade for a few reasons. Most notably, the Cubs had positioned themselves as sellers, not buyers, ahead of the deadline. However, Paredes is under team control through 2027, so he very much counts as a player that can help the Cubs in future seasons.

The other unusual aspect is the inclusion of Morel instead of prospects. He is the centerpiece of the deal from the Rays’ standpoint despite a .199 batting average this season. Morel’s power has always been his selling point, and the Rays likely believe they can help the infielder recover the form that saw him hit .247 with 26 home runs last season. He is under team control through 2028.

The Rays have already traded a whole host of players, but it does not appear that they are done moving pieces before Tuesday.

