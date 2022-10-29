Kyle Tucker goes viral for big bat flips in World Series Game 1

Kyle Tucker pulled a Rhys Hoskins and then some in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

The Houston Astros slugger Tucker kicked off the Fall Classic with a bang. Tucker opened up the scoring with a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the second inning. After depositing Nola’s 1-1 offering in the right field seats, Tucker uncorked a bat flip for the ages.

Here is another angle.

The All-Star Tucker was not finished by a longshot however. The very next inning, Tucker got the better of Nola again with another missile to right to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Once again, Tucker sent his bat into orbit after sending the baseball into orbit.

KYLE TUCKER HITS HIS SECOND HOMER IN JUST THREE INNINGS 🤯 🚀 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/g06TRs9JfL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2022

It was the Phillies slugger Hoskins who previously had the bat flip of the MLB postseason. But on Friday though, it was Tucker’s turn to enter into pimp job lore (this time on the World Series stage).