Video: Rhys Hoskins unleashes incredible bat spike after home run

Rhys Hoskins hit a massive home run for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, and he celebrated it with perhaps one of the most authoritative celebrations we will see in the postseason.

With the Phillies up 1-0 in the third inning, Hoskins stepped in against Braves pitcher Spencer Strider with two on and one out. The Phillies first baseman unloaded on the first pitch he saw, launching a three-run home run to left.

Hoskins knew immediately that he got all of it. He showed as much by immediately turning to his dugout, raising his arms in celebration, and then slamming his bat to the ground in triumph.

RHYS HOSKINS WITH A THREE RUN BOMB AND A BAT SPIKE THIS BALLPARK HAS COME UNGLUED pic.twitter.com/GO5OJyygm0 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 14, 2022

Hoskins had plenty of reason to be amped. Not only was it a huge hit, but the Braves had intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber one batter earlier to try to set up a double play. Hoskins certainly could have been more locked in by that perceived lack of respect, regardless of the strategic intent behind the move.

That’s about as much excitement as you’ll see from a player. It certainly beats the previous clubhouse bat flip leader for the playoffs.