Lance Lynn drawing major trade interest from 2 teams

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn seems nearly certain to be traded before the Aug. 1 deadline, but there is a big lack of clarity as to where.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox have engaged in serious talks with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding a Lynn trade, with the two sides even exchanging names. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain a factor in talks as well.

The Tampa Bay #Rays are engaged in serious talks with the Chicago #Whitesox for veteran starter Lance Lynn. The two sides have already exchanged names. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

While the #WhiteSox and #Rays have exchanged names on veteran starter Lance Lynn, the Los Angeles #Dodgers have not given up their pursuit of Lynn, while also showing interest in White Sox teammate Lucas Giolito. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

Lynn is one of the deadline prizes in the starting pitching market. The 36-year-old has a 6.18 ERA this season, but much of that is down to allowing a league-worst 28 home runs. He is still striking out nearly 11 batters per nine innings, so the stuff is there. Other teams have been linked to him as well, but the Rays and Dodgers seem to be the front-runners.

The Rays and Dodgers could both use rotation help. The Rays, in particular, have seen a few injuries thin their rotation depth, with the team struggling recently after an incredibly hot start.