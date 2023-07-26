 Skip to main content
Lance Lynn drawing major trade interest from 2 teams

July 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lance Lynn smiling

Feb 19, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) warms up during spring training camp at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn seems nearly certain to be traded before the Aug. 1 deadline, but there is a big lack of clarity as to where.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox have engaged in serious talks with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding a Lynn trade, with the two sides even exchanging names. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain a factor in talks as well.

Lynn is one of the deadline prizes in the starting pitching market. The 36-year-old has a 6.18 ERA this season, but much of that is down to allowing a league-worst 28 home runs. He is still striking out nearly 11 batters per nine innings, so the stuff is there. Other teams have been linked to him as well, but the Rays and Dodgers seem to be the front-runners.

The Rays and Dodgers could both use rotation help. The Rays, in particular, have seen a few injuries thin their rotation depth, with the team struggling recently after an incredibly hot start.

