Report: Rangers have interest in trade for former White Sox All-Star

The Texas Rangers are hoping to bolster their pitching staff as they chase a playoff spot, and they may be preparing to bring back a former player to do it.

The Rangers have interest in Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Lynn has a club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout, so he would essentially be a rental for the rest of the season unless Texas wanted to exercise that option.

Lynn’s 2023 numbers are poor, as he has a 6.03 ERA in 18 starts. His underlying numbers are fine, with his biggest problem coming in the form of allowing a league-worst 22 home runs. He pitched for Texas in 2019 and 2020, finishing in the top ten of AL Cy Young voting in both seasons.

The Rangers lead the AL West with a 52-39 record and have already bolstered their bullpen via trade. It sounds like starting pitching may be their next target.