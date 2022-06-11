LeBron James reacts to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run celebration

Ronald Acuña Jr. channeled LeBron James with his home run celebration on Saturday, and James took notice.

Acuña’s homer gave the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While in the dugout after rounding the bases, Acuña did James’ famous chalk toss with the help of teammate Guillermo Heredia.

James loved what he saw from the 24-year-old Acuña, and took to Twitter Saturday to share his approval of the celebration.

“Ayyeeee!!” James wrote. “Man I love this kid!”

Ayyeeee!! 😂😂😂. Man I love this kid! 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨🙌🏾🙌🏾👑 https://t.co/byyr6X1EZD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

Earlier in his career, James would throw chalk up in the air near the scorer’s table before games.

This wasn’t the first time Acuña used one of James’ celebrations following a home run. Last weekend, Acuña used James’ silencer celebration in Colorado against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits the LBJ silencer after matching his career high with a 441-foot ROCKET 🚀 @BRWalkoff (via @BallySportsSO)pic.twitter.com/3EfwJorQyg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2022

Acuña also used it on May 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers in Atlanta.

Acuña has been locked in at the plate recently. Entering Saturday, the two-time All-Star had 13 hits in eight games in June, including three home runs and five RBI. On the season, Acuña began Saturday hitting .319 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 30 games.