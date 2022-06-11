Video: Ronald Acuña Jr. pays tribute to LeBron James with home run celebration

Ronald Acuña Jr. paid tribute to LeBron James with his home run celebration on Saturday.

Acuña homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Atlanta Braves in their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Upon reaching the dugout following his trip around the bases, Acuña met with teammate Guillermo Heredia and did the LeBron chalk toss.

We've got a @KingJames chalk toss home run celebration. REPEAT: WE'VE GOT A @KINGJAMES CHALK TOSS HOME RUN CELEBRATION FROM @RONALDACUNAJR24 👑 pic.twitter.com/Vm8yVX7ZJ8 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 11, 2022

James was famous for throwing up chalk in the air around the scorer’s table at midcourt prior to games, though he discontinued the practice.

The chalk toss was a messy tradition, but very recognizable and unique to James. And now Acuña is replicating it.

Last weekend, Acuña did James’ silencer celebration after hitting a home run at Coors Field.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits the LBJ silencer after matching his career high with a 441-foot ROCKET 🚀 @BRWalkoff (via @BallySportsSO)pic.twitter.com/3EfwJorQyg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2022

Acuña is bringing basketball celebrations to the baseball world and hoping to draw more attention to MLB through his actions.