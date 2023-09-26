Legendary Brooks Robinson has died – dead at 86

One of the legends in MLB history has died.

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday that Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” the Orioles said.

Robinson made the Hall of Fame in his first appearance on the ballot due to his immense success during a 23-year career spent exclusively with the Orioles.

Robinson made the All-Star team in 15 straight years (18 times overall) and won 16 straight Gold Gloves at the hot corner. Nicknamed the “Human Vacuum Cleaner,” Robinson was an incredible defender.

His play against the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970 World Series is perhaps his most famous highlight.

Brooks Robinson pulls off one of the most difficult plays at 3b I’ve ever seen….and it was in the World Series pic.twitter.com/wEcUIgoZ7o — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 1, 2022

Robinson also happened to bat .429 with 2 doubles and 2 home runs that World Series, while taking home World Series MVP honors. A career .303 hitter in the postseason, Robinson won two World Series in his career and helped Baltimore reach the postseason six times.

Robinson won AL MVP in 1964, the same year he set a career high with 28 home runs and 118 RBIs. He is regarded as one of the greatest third basemen in MLB history.