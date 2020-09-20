Legendary baseball scout Gary Hughes receives tributes online after his death

Legendary baseball scout Gary Hughes died on Saturday at the age of 79, and the tributes began pouring out over Twitter, showing just how beloved he was.

Hughes spent 54 years in professional baseball and worked for 11 different MLB teams. He attended Serra High School in California and was teammates with Jim Fregosi, who later became a six-time All-Star. He signed John Elway and John Lynch, who both chose to play football. He signed All-Stars Delino DeShields, Marquis Grissom, Cliff Floyd and Rondell White with the Expos.

Hughes was voted by Baseball America as one of the 10 best scouts of the 20th century.

In recent times, he worked as a special assistant for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hughes died after a battle with liver cancer. He received the cancer diagnosis in June.

Here are some of the great tributes Hughes received.

The New York Yankees mourn the loss of longtime baseball scout & executive Gary Hughes. Gary was beloved by the baseball world. We send our condolences to Sam and the entire Hughes family. pic.twitter.com/ZxTE1j4fPC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2020

The Arizona Diamondbacks issued the following statement on Gary Hughes, a professional scout for the organization who passed away earlier today following an incredible 54-year career. pic.twitter.com/MVIcV8VBLK — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 19, 2020

Also Expos and Yankees. Gary went to work for the Marlins as soon as they were formed, helping build their first team. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) September 19, 2020

Gary Hughes. Loved life. Wore the heck out of those Jimmy Buffett shirts. Could spot talent. And he loved people. Rest In Peace my friend. The world is a better place because of you. Love you dude. — Tracy Ringolsby (@TracyRingolsby) September 19, 2020

There's a reason why people throughout baseball are devastated by the loss of Gary Hughes. He was an accomplished scout, but so much more than that to the players, coaches, media members, fellow scouts and others whose lives he touched through the years. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) September 19, 2020

Don’t let anybody tell you there’s no crying in baseball. RIP Gary Hughes. I’m better for knowing you. pic.twitter.com/C2FktbbXOe — Jim Young (@JY4everyoung) September 19, 2020

Gary Hughes was a treasure. Great baseball man, better person. Every time I wear a Hawaiian shirt, I'll think of him. RIP. — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) September 19, 2020

Gary Hughes was kind, patient and insightful three-plus decades ago to a young baseball writer named me. A historic scout and keeper of the game’s history. #RIP. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 19, 2020

Gary Hughes was the consummate scout, always everywhere. He once recommended that the Yankees draft a Stanford OF named John Elway. This is Gary working the phones while in Cooperstown, which seems about right. RIP to one of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/aZaGmweCqp — Daniel Brown (@BrownieAthletic) September 19, 2020

Gary Hughes was a soulful legend who helped build the mid-‘90s Expos and #Marlins after that, early 2000s #Cubs. An absolute gem of a baseball man with a twinkle in his eyes & a smile that lit a room. We’ll miss you tremendously, Gary. Your legend will live on https://t.co/Q5ePXwFsED — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) September 19, 2020

RIP Gary Hughes. Arguably the greatest baseball scout ever. The sweetest, dearest, most generous guy. My heart is broken. I loved how he listened & never treated anyone badly. His legacy will be that–a good friend first & foremost. It's the best legacy anyone can leave. — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) September 19, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of scouting legend Gary Hughes, a big, gregarious man with a great eye for talent and a welcoming hand for a wayward cub reporter. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) September 19, 2020

Gary Hughes was a very special person in the baseball world..he was a dear friend..I nicknamed him “the legend” which he was..I can’t begin to tell you what he meant to so many people..the nicest man ever..so many stories…2020 boo…RIP Gary — Marty Lurie (@baseballmarty) September 19, 2020

Every day got better when you ran across Gary Hughes. Baseball junkie with a fine eye for irony and humor. So many fine people have left us this year — and with the way the year is, it's hard to blame them — and this one is tough to take. RIP to one of baseball's best. — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03LANG) September 19, 2020

Crushed to hear of the death of scout Gary Hughes, who spent decades traveling the baseball world w/massive suitcases on endless road trips. Great scout, better guy. He leaves behind more loved ones and great friends than you can imagine. Thanks for everything, Brother Hughes. — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) September 19, 2020

When Gary Hughes came into the booth, there was always a smile and story….and always as he left, “be brilliant”…one of the great ones is gone…go into your closet, and put on your favorite Hawaiian shirts to honor him…RIP and condolences to the family — Vince Cotroneo (@vincebaseball) September 19, 2020

Even John Elway, whom Gary pushed the Yankees to draft, paid his respect.

RIP Gary Hughes! It was a pleasure to know you!! — John Elway (@johnelway) September 19, 2020

And Kevin Youkilis:

The baseball world lost an absolute legend in Gary Hughes. Such an amazing passion for the game & always had a big smile when we talked baseball. Passed on his passion for the game to his boys as well. Thoughts and prayers to the Hughes family. #RIPGaryHughes https://t.co/crZcLYbjIU — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) September 19, 2020

Here are a few nice stories about Hughes.

I’ll always remember Jim Hendry sitting with Gary Hughes one spring morning and telling us the time Hughes sent him to Publix in the middle of the draft. pic.twitter.com/v76KgvOo3e — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 19, 2020

In August, I talked to Marquis Grissom for a group chat we did for the MLBPA. Gary Hughes' name came up during the conversation, and Marquis recalled how Gary took care of him and Delino DeShields after drafting them in Montreal. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) September 19, 2020

" . . . He treated us like we were his kids. I can never repay that dude for what he did for me in my career, for getting me started and teaching us the valuable lessons of the game on and off the field.'' — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) September 19, 2020