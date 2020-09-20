 Skip to main content
Legendary baseball scout Gary Hughes receives tributes online after his death

September 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Gary Hughes

Legendary baseball scout Gary Hughes died on Saturday at the age of 79, and the tributes began pouring out over Twitter, showing just how beloved he was.

Hughes spent 54 years in professional baseball and worked for 11 different MLB teams. He attended Serra High School in California and was teammates with Jim Fregosi, who later became a six-time All-Star. He signed John Elway and John Lynch, who both chose to play football. He signed All-Stars Delino DeShields, Marquis Grissom, Cliff Floyd and Rondell White with the Expos.

Hughes was voted by Baseball America as one of the 10 best scouts of the 20th century.

In recent times, he worked as a special assistant for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hughes died after a battle with liver cancer. He received the cancer diagnosis in June.

Here are some of the great tributes Hughes received.

Even John Elway, whom Gary pushed the Yankees to draft, paid his respect.

And Kevin Youkilis:

Here are a few nice stories about Hughes.

