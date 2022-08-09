Video: Little Leaguer goes viral for comforting pitcher who hit him in the head

The result of the Southwest Region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma on Tuesday for a spot in the Little League World Series was overshadowed by a viral and heartwarming moment of sportsmanship.

Oklahoma was batting in the bottom of the first inning down 3-2 with runners on first and second base. Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton hit Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in what looked to be the ear flap of Jarvis’ helmet.

Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his face in his hands in what was a scary moment. When Jarvis got to first base, he noticed Shelton visibly shaken and upset on the mound. After chucking his helmet aside, Jarvis walked to the mound and comforted Shelton with a hug. As Texas East players and their manager came to the mound, Jarvis appeared to provide some words of encouragement to Shelton before heading back to first base.

"Hey, you're doing just great" Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

What an incredible act of sportsmanship from Jarvis. These are the types of moments that remind viewers of what sports should be at their core.

Texas East won 9-4 to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., which will take place from August 17-28.