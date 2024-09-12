Logan Webb makes wild confession about his All-Star Game performance

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb had a rough showing at the MLB All-Star Game, allowing three runs in his one inning of work. He recently confessed that he had a pretty good excuse for being ineffective.

In a recent appearance on “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast, Webb confessed that he partied a bit too hard during and after the Home Run Derby, and was nursing a hangover when he took the mound for the National League in the game itself.

“It was probably one of the more hungover days I’ve been. The day of the All-Star Game,” Webb confessed, via Austin Nivison of CBS Sports. “I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience. I was watching the Derby, they had a postgame players’ celebration, a party for the players and their families. It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium. Lil Jon is DJing.”

Webb said he woke up at 7 a.m. the day of the game and knew it was going to be rough. In fact, he admitted that his primary focus as he entered the game was to avoid throwing up.

“I go from the bullpen, and I jog out to the mound. The only thing I’m thinking is, ‘Don’t throw up, don’t throw up, don’t throw up, don’t throw up.’ And it’s a long jog,” Webb said.

Webb inherited a 3-0 lead, but surrendered three runs on three hits to allow the American League to tie the game. The AL eventually won 5-3.

Initially, Webb chalked up his struggles in the game to having to come in out of the bullpen. That may have been part of it, but it certainly sounds like there was a lot more at play. If he gets another chance to pitch in an All-Star Game, Webb presumably won’t make the same mistake twice.