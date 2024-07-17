Giants’ Logan Webb admits to being thrown off by All-Star experience

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb did not have the All-Star Game experience he had hoped for, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in an ugly third inning against the American League.

Webb took the mound in the third with a 3-0 lead and left with the game tied at 3. The Giants’ ace admitted after the game that he was badly thrown off by the unique preparation of the All-Star Game environment, and the fact that he had to come out of the bullpen.

“My first inning is usually my worst inning,” Webb said, via John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was different coming out of the bullpen instead of starting. Max Fried and I were talking about it afterward. I played catch for a while, sat down and then sped it back up. I think I wasted a few bullets in the bullpen. If I threw like I did in the bullpen, I think I would’ve done a little better.”

Webb did add that the game was fun despite his struggles, and that he would love to make another appearance in the future to “redeem myself.”

This may sound like excuse-making from Webb, but starting pitchers are very much creatures of habit. When their routine is off, it can certainly impact them, especially when you are only going to get an inning of work like most would in the All-Star Game.

Webb holds himself and his teammates to high standards. One has to imagine that if he ever gets another shot at playing in an All-Star Game, he might do a few things differently.