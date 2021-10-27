Look: Alex Bregman nearly took out Ronald Acuña in Braves dugout

Ronald Acuña Jr. got a scare during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday … despite not even playing.

In the seventh inning of the series opener between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Astros slugger Alex Bregman fouled away a Tyler Matzek slider in the direction of the Atlanta dugout. The foul ball came screeching directly towards the edge where Acuña was standing, forcing him to duck and missing him by just inches. Take a look.

Alex Bregman nearly takes out Ronald Acuña Jr. with foul ball. pic.twitter.com/kKNhE5y1KY — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 27, 2021

Now that was close.

The All-Star outfielder Acuña remains sidelined after tearing his ACL during a game in July. Coincidentally, Acuña shared a moment with Bregman before Tuesday’s game, revealing that he could be back next May.

Those foul balls can come up on you quick though, even when you’re not playing. Just ask this fellow pro athlete who once had a similar close call.