Thursday, April 8, 2021

Look: Kolten Wong brought to tears by standing ovation from Cardinals fans

April 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kolten Wong crying

Up until this year, Kolten Wong had spent his entire professional baseball career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After departing via free agency, his first appearance back at Busch Stadium proved emotional for him.

Wong left the Cardinals to sign a two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason. The teams’ status as division rivals meant Wong got his return to St. Louis out of the way early, and he led off for Milwaukee in the Cardinals’ home opener.

Wong received a standing ovation from St. Louis fans, and the reception actually brought him to tears as he was trying to hit.

Wong managed to draw a walk in the plate appearance.

Wong was a quality player for the Cardinals, and at times, a playoff hero. The organization drafted and developed him, and it’s clear he feels strongly about his experience there. The ovation clearly meant a lot to him.

