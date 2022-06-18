Ex-MLB All-Star hints at retirement after release by Brewers

A former All-Star and World Series winner hinted Saturday that his career may be over after he was released.

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to designate outfielder Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. The 36-year-old hinted at retirement after the move, though he said he had not yet decided what his next step would be.

“It’s been a great ride for me, a fun ride. I put a lot of work in,” Cain said, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I put this body through a lot through the years. At the same time, I think the body is ready to rest a little bit, for sure.”

Cain said he and the Brewers had made the mutual decision to part ways. Notably, Saturday marked Cain reaching ten years of MLB service time, qualifying him for a full pension in retirement. The fact that the Brewers waited to make a move until Cain reached that mark likely isn’t a coincidence. He had been hitting just .179 on the season, the final year of the $80 million deal he signed in January 2018.

Cain had his best years with the Kansas City Royals, where he won his only World Series title. He added another All-Star nod in Milwaukee, and furthered his reputation for making flashy plays in center field. If this is it for him, he’ll be fondly remembered in both cities.