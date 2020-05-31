Luis Severino making ‘steady progress’ in Tommy John surgery recovery

Luis Severino won’t be able to pitch this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but the New York Yankees pitcher doesn’t seem to be having any problems during rehab.

Severino has been working out at the Yankees’ spring facilities in Tampa, and is working out five days a week with trainers. He said he feels much better and hopes to begin throwing this summer.

“Things have been progressing well,” Severino said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I’ve been making steady progress — lifting, doing exercises. Since three months ago — I think when I first had my surgery — I feel way better. I’m doing everything I need to do right now so that I can start throwing this summer.”

Needing surgery was a huge blow to Severino, who hasn’t been healthy since 2018. His recovery could extend into the 2021 season, but he’s clearly working hard to ensure that he gets back as soon as possible.