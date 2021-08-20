Luke Voit had funny nickname for Yankees’ lineup

Luke Voit coined a funny nickname to describe the lineup the New York Yankees utilized on Thursday night.

The Yankees made some big additions to their roster prior to the trade deadline. They acquired Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, both of whom add big power bats. But there have been some questions about how they could get all their power hitters into the lineup at the same time.

The Yankees figured that out on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. Here was the lineup:

1. Voit DH

2. Rizzo 1B

3. Judge CF

4. Gallo LF

5. Stanton RF

Rougned Odor, Andrew Velazquez, Kyle Higashioka and Tyler Wade rounded out spots 7-9. In order to fit all the power bats in the lineup, including Voit, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Judge moved to center and Stanton played right. Stanton has typically been the designated hitter this season, with Judge in right field.

So what is Voit’s name for the lineup? The “Goal Line Package.”

Luke Voit called tonight’s lineup the Goal Line Package. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 19, 2021

In case you don’t understand the reference, a goal line package is a football term used to describe the offensive personnel teams that plan to pound the ball in at the goal line to score a touchdown. They bring in their biggest guys and just aim to push the other team out of the way.

Between the 6-foot-3 Voit, 6-foot-3 Rizzo, 6-foot-5 Gallo, 6-foot-6 Stanton and 6-foot-7 Judge, that group of Yankees could easily push people around.

The Yankees beat the Twins 7-5 with Stanton going deep among the big boys. So far, so good for the Yanks with the Goal Line Package.