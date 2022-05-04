Madison Bumgarner gets ejected after odd substance check from umpire Dan Bellino

Madison Bumgarner was ejected after pitching one inning on Wednesday following a bizarre substance check from first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner came off the mound with some intensity after allowing a run in the bottom of the first inning against the Miami Marlins. Bellino seemed to be setting up Bumgarner. The umpire held Bumgarner’s hand for a while and kept looking at the pitcher’s face rather than his hand.

Madison Bumgarner has been ejected. Lots happening here. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/SGl0tZIQZM — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

Bellino tossed Bumgarner after the pitcher said something.

It appears Bumgarner was ejected for something that was said, and not for what was on his hand. pic.twitter.com/g7TldjHHLs — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

In this view, you can see how much Bellino was setting up Bumgarner by just staring at the pitcher rather than conducting a check.

Is this a hypnosis or a hand check? pic.twitter.com/Yw8aeTf4RF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

The ejection put Arizona in a tough spot. Bumgarner was their planned starter. Instead of getting their typical five innings out of the veteran, they got just one. Corbin Martin ended up stepping in and pitching the next four innings.