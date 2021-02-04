Madison LeCroy clarifies rumor about her and Alex Rodriguez

Reality TV actress Madison LeCroy clarified a rumor about her and Alex Rodriguez.

LeCroy, who is a well-known hair and makeup artist in Charleston, S.C. and star on Bravo TV show “Southern Charm,” was part of a rumor with Rodriguez. There was talk that she had an affair with a very famous former MLB player, who was later revealed to be Rodriguez. But LeCroy says that while the two talked, nothing ever got physical between them.

LeCroy told Page Six that though the two have spoken on the phone, they have “never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

LeCroy says the rumors came from when she mentioned something to a friend group, and things got out of hand from there. She says her talks with Rodriguez happened a year ago but are only coming up now because the allegations arose on the TV reunion show.

A-Rod allegedly reached out to LeCroy over Instagram and the two connected, but she says nothing ever got physical and their communications were innocent. She says they never met up.

Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez. He was previously married but got divorced.

Rodriguez has long been accused of having various affairs. Even a former MLB MVP made an accusation a few years ago.