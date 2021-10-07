Look: Man in big cartoon head at Dodgers-Cardinals game goes viral

A person attending Wednesday’s NL Wild Card Game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers went viral due to the cartoon-like costume head he had on.

The fan with the huge cartoon head showed up in the bottom of the first inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. By the second inning, the fan was no longer there.

But the half-inning for which the person was there was enough to go viral. Take a look:

I need an explanation as to what’s going on in the Dugout Club at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/cdwnFDiTsu — Raider Ryan (@TheRaiderRYAN) October 7, 2021

Over/Under the number of innings this guy wears the head behind the plate pic.twitter.com/JPryqHLMxc — Covers (@Covers) October 7, 2021

It seems like the person may have been doing a publicity stunt. The big head guy was also shown by TBS just before the start of the bottom of the third. All they’ve done is leave people with questions.

Imagine paying good money to sit behind home plate and have to deal with that giant head blocking your view. That’s a big no. Or maybe they