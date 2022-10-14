Manager Bruce Bochy meets with AL team

Bruce Bochy is interested in a return to MLB, and there is one team that seems to have some interest in him.

FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal said Friday that new Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young met with Bochy on Thursday.

Bruce Bochy met yesterday with Rangers GM Chris Young, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Rangers are in the process of hiring a manager. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 14, 2022

The two met in Nashville, where Bochy lives. Rangers reporter Evan Grant said he was unsure how serious the meeting was.

Confirming this report now from @Ken_Rosenthal that Chris Young and Bruce Bochy met on Thursday in Nashville. Do not know if this qualifies as an "interview" or "feeling out process." https://t.co/bgleCsIVC5 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 14, 2022

Young, who is from Texas, pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2006-2010. Bochy was his manager in 2006.

Bochy, 67, went to manage the San Francisco Giants in 2007. He later won three World Series with the team.

Bochy has not managed in MLB since 2019 but has interest in returning.

The Rangers are looking for a new manager after firing Chris Woodward during the season.