Manager Bruce Bochy meets with AL team

October 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bruce Bochy in a Giants uniform

Sep 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) is honored against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Bochy is interested in a return to MLB, and there is one team that seems to have some interest in him.

FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal said Friday that new Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young met with Bochy on Thursday.

The two met in Nashville, where Bochy lives. Rangers reporter Evan Grant said he was unsure how serious the meeting was.

Young, who is from Texas, pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2006-2010. Bochy was his manager in 2006.

Bochy, 67, went to manage the San Francisco Giants in 2007. He later won three World Series with the team.

Bochy has not managed in MLB since 2019 but has interest in returning.

The Rangers are looking for a new manager after firing Chris Woodward during the season.

Bruce BochyTexas Rangers
