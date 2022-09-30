Bruce Bochy eyeing potential return to managing?

After three years away from the dugout, Bruce Bochy might be readying for a return, with a couple of teams that may suit him quite well.

In a column highlighting potential managerial openings, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic names Bochy as a name that could be in play. The former San Francisco Giants manager told Rosenthal he is “not ruling anything out,” signaling an openness to returning to managing.

Rosenthal names the Texas Rangers as one team that could pursue Bochy, as the team has spent heavily and figures to want to contend quickly. Plus, Rangers general manager Chris Young briefly played for Bochy during his playing career.

The Chicago White Sox are also a potential suitor for Bochy. The White Sox do not appear to be planning to bring back Tony La Russa, and Bochy would be a good fit for a team that is meant to be in win-now mode.

Bochy would be a coup for any team that could land him. The three-time World Series winner is a future Hall of Famer and would bring instant credibility to any clubhouse. He has been eyed for openings before since leaving the Giants, but there appears to be a real chance he could seriously listen to overtures at this point.