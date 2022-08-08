Manny Machado had cocky response to question about sweep

The San Diego Padres lost their fourth consecutive game when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, but we can say with certainty that Manny Machado is not concerned about his team falling further behind their division rival.

After the Padres lost 4-0 on Sunday to finish their series against L.A. with just four total runs, Machado was asked if he is concerned about the apparent gap between his team and the Dodgers. He seemed downright offended by the question.

“Concerned? Why would I be concerned? Not at all,” Machado said, via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

The star third baseman was then asked why he is so confident despite his team being 15.5 games behind the Dodgers, who they could very well have to face in the postseason.

“I’m f—ing Manny Machado,” he replied.

“We have no pressure in here. We’re going out there and playing baseball every single day. Whatever that day brings us, we’re gonna go out there and give it all we have.”

Machado has never lacked confidence, and the Padres don’t want him to change now. He is also having another great season and entered Monday hitting .289 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI.

The Padres’ only concern at the moment is making sure they secure an NL Wild Card spot. There is no way they are going to catch the Dodgers. If they end up facing their NL West rival in the playoffs, they can worry more about them then. That is what Machado was trying to convey, even if he did so in very Machado-esque fashion.