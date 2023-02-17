Manny Machado has honest take on contract situation

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is not hiding where he stands with regard to his contract situation.

Machado can opt out of his current Padres deal at the end of the season, and he confirmed Friday that he fully intends to do so. The third baseman also remarked that the active free agent market this offseason was good for him, as it suggested there is “a lot of money out there.”

Machado confirms he plans to opt out at the end of this season, said Padres know where he stands when it comes to a new deal. Noted the market has changed dramatically since he signed. “There’s a lot of money out there.” “As a player about to opt out, it’s pretty good to see.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 17, 2023

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego in 2019, and his use of the opt-out always seemed likely as long as he performed to his capabilities, which he has. He would essentially be giving up a five-year, $150 million deal by opting out, and he should comfortably surpass that either with the Padres or on the open market.

The most likely outcome may be an extension that keeps Machado from ever testing the market. Regardless, Machado is aiming for a significant payday, and the Padres know that too.