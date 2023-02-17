 Skip to main content
Manny Machado has honest take on contract situation

February 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Manny Machado in the dugout

Sep 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk by left fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is not hiding where he stands with regard to his contract situation.

Machado can opt out of his current Padres deal at the end of the season, and he confirmed Friday that he fully intends to do so. The third baseman also remarked that the active free agent market this offseason was good for him, as it suggested there is “a lot of money out there.”

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego in 2019, and his use of the opt-out always seemed likely as long as he performed to his capabilities, which he has. He would essentially be giving up a five-year, $150 million deal by opting out, and he should comfortably surpass that either with the Padres or on the open market.

The most likely outcome may be an extension that keeps Machado from ever testing the market. Regardless, Machado is aiming for a significant payday, and the Padres know that too.

