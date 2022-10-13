Manny Machado had trash talk for MLB Hall of Famer after Padres’ Game 2 win

Manny Machado was in full “Are you not entertained?” mode after Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday.

Machado and the San Diego Padres evened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a crucial 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.

After the game, Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who now works as an analyst for FOX Sports, revealed on the air that Machado texted him with some trash talk amid the Padres’ win.

“He’s asking me, ‘Now what?'” Ortiz said of Machado.

Manny Machado made sure to text Big Papi after the Padres took Game 2 😂pic.twitter.com/3hiYyxnry8 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 13, 2022

For context, Ortiz had said on the show after the Dodgers won Game 1 of the series that the Dodgers were the Padres’ “daddy.”

"The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." – @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year pic.twitter.com/jqovce0KqT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2022

Machado, who is of Dominican descent like Ortiz, certainly earned the right to return fire with his efforts in Game 2. The All-Star infielder opened up the scoring with a solo home run off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning and had some nice defensive plays late in the game to help preserve San Diego’s lead.

We know that Machado is never lacking in the confidence (or perhaps even the arrogance) department. With San Diego’s critical win on Monday over their hated foes, Machado has definitely gotten the strut back in his step.