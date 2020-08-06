Manny Ramirez aiming to play baseball in New Zealand

Manny Ramirez is still trying to latch on with a baseball team at the age of 48.

Ramirez plans to join the New Zealand-based Auckland Tuatara of the Australian Baseball League if the league’s season goes ahead as scheduled and if he can get the necessary permission to enter the country.

“Manny Ramirez has been in Taiwan, through a connection, reached out and said, ‘Hey, I wouldn’t mind coming to New Zealand,’ Tuatara general manager Regan Wood told New Zealand’s 1 News. “It’s safe, it’s clean, love what you did with the baseball last year, why not one more summer in the sun?”

Wood added that Ramirez’s ambition was to become “the oldest guy that goes back to the major leagues.”

While Ramirez is highly unlikely to ever play in MLB again, it’s no secret that he’s trying to continue his career overseas. Last we heard, he was receiving interest from Taiwan, but nothing more came of that. He most recently played for an independent league team in Japan.

The ABL season runs from November to February, so there is a bit of time for Ramirez’s future there to be squared away.