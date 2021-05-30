Marcell Ozuna arrested on assault strangulation and battery charge

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is facing some serious legal charges.

Ozuna was arrested by Sandy Springs (Ga.) police on Saturday. He was charged with two crimes: aggravated assault strangulation, and misdemeanor battery.

Aggravated assault strangulation is a felony in Georgia and punishable by 1-20 years in prison if convicted.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says Ozuna is expected to be investigated by MLB over the charges.

The 30-year-old outfielder is in his second season with the Braves after spending the previous two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was placed on the injured list on Thursday with two dislocated fingers suffered on a dive on the bases on Tuesday.

Ozuna could end up suspended based on MLB’s strict domestic violence policy. He is batting .213 this season.

The Braves issued the following statement: