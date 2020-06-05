Marcell Ozuna suffered injury in domestic violence incident that led to wife’s arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was involved in a domestic violence incident recently that left him with a minor injury and led to his wife being arrested.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Friday that Ozuna suffered a “small laceration” on his face recently after his wife, Genesis, allegedly hit him in the face with a soap dish during an altercation. Genesis was arrested after a two-week investigation and charged with domestic battery. Slater reports that she was given a stay-away order after pleading not guilty.

SLATER SCOOP: Braves OF Marcell Ozuna recently suffered a facial injury after his wife allegedly hit him with a soap dish, sources say. Ozuna's wife, Genesis, was arrested after a 2-week police investigation and charged with domestic battery. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 5, 2020

MORE: Ozuna drove to a Miami-area police station to report the alleged incident, I'm told. Fire rescue checked out Ozuna's facial injury which was said to be a "small laceration." His wife pleaded not guilty and was given a stay-away order. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 5, 2020

You never expect an athlete to be injured after being hit in the face by a soap dish, but we’ve seen plenty of strange injuries over the years for MLB players.

Ozuna, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Braves earlier this offseason. He hit .241 with 29 homers and 89 RBIs in 130 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last season.