Mariners make a decision on Jerry Dipoto

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly made a decision regarding Jerry Dipoto’s future.

The Seattle Times reported on Thursday that the Mariners want Dipoto to return as their president of baseball operations for 2025 and possibly beyond. Dipoto has been with the Mariners since 2015 and served as the team’s general manager from 2015-2022 before changing titles to president of baseball operations in 2023.

The Mariners spent the entire month of June — and a good portion of July — in first place in the AL West this season. But the team has not played its best since the All-Star break and entered Thursday 70-70 on the season. Seattle even fired manager Scott Servais in late August following a 1-8 road trip, which indicated the team had dissatisfaction with at least some of its leadership.

The struggles led to questions about Dipoto’s job status, but Seattle’s ownership seems to be content continuing with Dipoto as their president of baseball operations.

Since Dipoto took over in 2015, the Mariners have had five winning seasons. They had consecutive 90-win seasons in 2021 and 2022. They reached the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2001, which likely built up plenty of goodwill for the team president.

The 56-year-old Dipoto served as the GM of the Diamondbacks and Angels prior to being hired by Seattle.