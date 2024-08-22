Mariners reportedly adding former Hall of Fame player to coaching staff

The Seattle Mariners are making major changes to their coaching staff, and one involves bringing back a popular Hall of Fame player as a member of the coaching staff.

The Mariners are expected to add legendary DH Edgar Martinez to their coaching staff for the remainder of the season, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. Martinez previously served as the Mariners’ hitting coach from 2015-2018.

Hearing Edgar Martinez is expected to join old teammate Dan Wilson on the Mariners coaching staff for the rest of the season. Martinez was the M’s hitting coach from 2015-18 and he’s been a special adviser for the club since. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) August 22, 2024

This is the latest in a series of changes the Mariners are set to be make, with manager Scott Servais reportedly set to be fired before the team’s next game on Friday. Former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson, who played with Martinez, is expected to be Servais’ replacement.

Martinez remains a hitting advisor with the Mariners, and it is logical to assume he will once again take up some sort of hitting coach role. He is one of the most popular ex-Mariners, so bringing him in will probably add some goodwill with a fanbase that has to be extremely disappointed with how the season has been going for the last several months.

The Mariners are hitting just .216 as a team on the season, and that is the biggest reason they are not clear leaders in their division anymore. Perhaps Martinez can help correct that.