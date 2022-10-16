Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team.

Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a 1-0 lead and eventual win over Seattle for the ALDS sweep. Mariners fans stuck around at T-Mobile Park in Seattle as the Astros were celebrating the series sweep. They began chanting “Let’s go Mariners!”

Take a look at the cool video:

After the initial shock that it’s over, crowd at T-Mobile Park begin roaring, “Let’s Go Mariners!” chants while the Astros are celebrating their playoff series win. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/mYEfBIWt3y — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 16, 2022

That’s awesome.

The Mariners were hosting their first playoff game since 2001, and gave the fans two games for the price of one. Unfortunately they ended up on the wrong end of the marathon game. But those fans love their Mariners and will show up hard when they’re playing well. They showed just how much they appreciated seeing their team finally advance to the postseason.