Jeremy Peña wins marathon ALDS Game 3 with home run in 18th

Seattle Mariners fans waited 21 years between their team hosting playoff games, but their patience was rewarded with a marathon show. Unfortunately for them, they were on the wrong end of things.

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless Game 3 with a solo home run to left center in the top of the 18th inning.

JEREMY PEÑA BREAKS THE ICE IN THE 18TH! #postseason pic.twitter.com/4EkefQ91U3 — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2022

The home run silenced the crowd at T-Mobile Park, which was patiently hoping to see a win.

Seattle went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 18th, giving the win and series to Houston.

The 18-inning game tied the longest in MLB postseason history. Seattle let George Kirby pitch seven innings to start the game and then used nine relievers after that for a total of 10 pitchers. Houston began the game with Lance McCullers Jr., who pitched six innings. They used six relievers after that and then gave the ball to starter Luis Garcia, who pitched five scoreless and picked up the win. In all, Houston used eight pitchers, so the teams comebined to use 18 pitchers total.

Houston is the only team to sweep in the division round of the playoffs. They join the Phillies as teams to reach the league championship series.

The Astros await the winner of the Yankees-Cleveland series.