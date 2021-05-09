Mariners C Luis Torrens makes major mental mistake against Rangers

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens made a major mental mistake in his team’s game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

The Mariners were down 8-7 to the Rangers in the bottom of the eighth and Texas had runners on second and third with one out. Willie Calhoun grounded a ball to short with the infield in. The throw home was perfect and should have stopped a run from scoring, but Torrens forgot it was a tag play at home. Instead, he thought it was a force out and never made a tag, allowing Texas a run.

E2 • “A complete mental breakdown, for the Mariners catcher” pic.twitter.com/kybeYlBk38 — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 9, 2021

That was brutal and Torrens was charged with an error.

The run helped give Texas some insurance that came in handy. The Mariners scored in the ninth but the game ended on a play at the plate. J.P. Crawford’s run-scoring hit would otherwise have tied the game. Instead, the Mariners lost by one.

You expect a kid in Little League to make that type of mistake, but not a Major League player.